Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 5.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 2,549,496 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,024,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
ACST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
