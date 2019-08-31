Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading Up 5.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.81, approximately 2,549,496 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 1,024,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

ACST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acasti Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

