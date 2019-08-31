Abyss Token Market Capitalization Reaches $2.69 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, HitBTC, Indodax and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.69 million and $33,137.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040418 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $479.28 or 0.04977574 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000244 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinPlace, Kyber Network, IDEX, YoBit, Indodax, Ethfinex, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, BitForex, CoinBene, ZBG, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.