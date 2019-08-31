ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. William Blair began coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $77,797.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $53,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,904 shares of company stock valued at $806,797 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 300.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,424,000 after acquiring an additional 834,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,541,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ABM Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,308,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,334,000 after purchasing an additional 314,837 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,489,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABM traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 214,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

