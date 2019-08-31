Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 1,071,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

