Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 960.91% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%.

ABEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.54. 1,071,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.