AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,951 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,344 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,115,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,312. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.62. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase bought 30,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,410,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart bought 15,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.44 per share, with a total value of $1,002,170.88. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,189.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 152,452 shares of company stock valued at $10,128,541 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.05.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

