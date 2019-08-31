Aave (LEND) Market Cap Tops $4.02 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $609,428.00 worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, Binance and Alterdice.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.22 or 0.05031172 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, Binance, Alterdice, HitBTC, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.