A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 589,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.54. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $61.08.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.29 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 13.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

