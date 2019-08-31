$84.73 Million in Sales Expected for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) to report sales of $84.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.89 million to $91.50 million. Universal Display posted sales of $77.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $381.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $379.50 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $496.22 million, with estimates ranging from $481.10 million to $507.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Display.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.46. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $118.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue was up 110.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLED. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $230.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.29.

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,212. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $78.78 and a 12-month high of $218.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, Director C Keith Hartley sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,255,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total value of $6,183,063.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,801 shares of company stock valued at $34,646,297 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,768,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,852,000 after acquiring an additional 55,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,991,000 after buying an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,357,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,447,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,260,000 after buying an additional 121,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Read More: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Display (OLED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.