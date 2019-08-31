$5.80 Billion in Sales Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to post $5.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.82 billion and the lowest is $5.79 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.88 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.20 billion to $23.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $629,717.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 483,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.69. 4,217,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,411. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

