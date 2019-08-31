$493.74 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) will announce sales of $493.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490.00 million and the highest is $497.60 million. Amedisys reported sales of $417.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMED shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

Amedisys stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. 114,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,892. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $97.38 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.64.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $603,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,427 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,652 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amedisys by 286.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,831,000 after acquiring an additional 999,892 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 937.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 988,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 893,253 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45,383 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,465,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amedisys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,052,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

