$449.19 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce sales of $449.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $447.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $450.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $228.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $106,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.17. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

