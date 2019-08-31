$427.54 Million in Sales Expected for PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) This Quarter

Analysts expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to post $427.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $426.95 million. PQ Group reported sales of $427.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura set a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

In related news, insider Ray Kolberg sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $191,661.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PQG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 85,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,464. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

