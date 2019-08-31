40,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 53,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 21,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, Chairman William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 840,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $7,997,548.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,100,617 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,867.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,065.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.48.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. 30,917,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,767,948. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.