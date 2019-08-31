$392.21 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will announce $392.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.60 million. Entegris reported sales of $398.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.02 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on shares of Entegris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,168,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 22,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $996,670.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,984.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Entegris stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,388. Entegris has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

