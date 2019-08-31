360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.96, approximately 331,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 241,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Get 360 Finance alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. TT International purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance in the second quarter valued at about $42,047,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.