360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.96, approximately 331,480 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 241,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.
QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70.
About 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN)
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
