3,230 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,141,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 1,492,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,213. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,554 shares of company stock worth $939,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

