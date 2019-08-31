3,230 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,141,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,773,000 after purchasing an additional 87,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,036.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,019,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.28. 1,492,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,213. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15.
In other news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks acquired 18,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,554 shares of company stock worth $939,834 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on KDP. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.72.
Keurig Dr Pepper Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.