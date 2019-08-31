31,897 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 90.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $801,000.

Shares of FAAR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.74. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $31.50.

