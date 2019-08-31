$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) will announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $3.93 billion. Bank of New York Mellon posted sales of $4.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year sales of $15.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.54 billion to $15.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $15.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley bought 11,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,407,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,449 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11,850.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 753,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after acquiring an additional 747,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.94 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

