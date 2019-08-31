2,936 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

In other news, Director M Christine Jacobs sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.65, for a total value of $190,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. 1,327,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,964,954. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.50%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.