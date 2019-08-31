21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.
Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $878.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.17. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
