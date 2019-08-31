21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $878.27 million, a PE ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.17. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,336,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,309,000 after acquiring an additional 932,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,869,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after acquiring an additional 63,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,674,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 1,539,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 118,917 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

