$21.65 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report sales of $21.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.79 million and the lowest is $21.50 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $16.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $85.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.09 million, with estimates ranging from $115.68 million to $116.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $398,297.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Serena Jones sold 9,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $440,388.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,427,959. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 697,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,656 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,498,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $17,953,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth about $14,474,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. 76,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,385. The stock has a market cap of $696.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $51.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

