2,075 Shares in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 18,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

In other news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total value of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RE traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.88. 604,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,311. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $201.09 and a 1-year high of $260.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.89 and a 200 day moving average of $238.25.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.66 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 6.67%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

