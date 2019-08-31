$202.53 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $202.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.89 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $202.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $873.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.83 million to $899.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $923.36 million, with estimates ranging from $881.11 million to $946.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 380,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,540,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,363,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

