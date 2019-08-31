$202.53 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $202.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.89 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $202.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $873.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.83 million to $899.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $923.36 million, with estimates ranging from $881.11 million to $946.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.64 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MYGN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Myriad Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.53. 380,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

In other Myriad Genetics news, VP Gary A. King sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $2,609,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,239.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $1,037,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,712 shares of company stock worth $4,115,380 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,535,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,233,000 after purchasing an additional 509,214 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,540,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,363,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,856,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 103,590 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.