$162.85 Million in Sales Expected for US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post sales of $162.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.70 million. US Ecology reported sales of $151.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $612.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $615.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $650.35 million, with estimates ranging from $648.70 million to $652.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $155.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.60 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.50%. US Ecology’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. ValuEngine raised US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8,603.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,759,000 after buying an additional 593,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,049,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 387,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after purchasing an additional 124,458 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in US Ecology by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,305,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after purchasing an additional 106,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in US Ecology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.57. 52,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

