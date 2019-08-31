$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will post sales of $146.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $142.10 million and the highest is $151.00 million. Motorcar Parts of America reported sales of $130.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full year sales of $553.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $555.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Motorcar Parts of America.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $108.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth $177,000.

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The stock had a trading volume of 65,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

