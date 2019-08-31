1,150 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,645.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $847,608 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.95. 3,001,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,624. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $61.05 and a 1 year high of $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.