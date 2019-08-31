107,200 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 107,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Textron by 73.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 8.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

NYSE:TXT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,969. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

