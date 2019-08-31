1,070 Shares in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,317,000 after buying an additional 1,616,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 907,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 690,823 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,787,000 after buying an additional 411,607 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after buying an additional 306,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 935,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,420,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In other news, Director Richard W. Gochnauer sold 8,256 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $701,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,669. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,676.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,569 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,235 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,035,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $94.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.65%.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

