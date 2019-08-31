$1.37 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROG traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.42. 119,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,799. Rogers has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.99.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

