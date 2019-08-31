$1.12 EPS Expected for ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). ArcBest had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $771.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised ArcBest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on ArcBest to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on ArcBest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

ARCB traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $29.61. 79,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 280.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6,072.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

