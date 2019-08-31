$0.91 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.93. RPM International posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 23.46%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $73,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RPM International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in RPM International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. 326,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,023. RPM International has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPM International (RPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.