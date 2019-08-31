-$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.82). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($3.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.69. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after buying an additional 439,249 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 73,929 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 550,836 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

