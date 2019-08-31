$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Azul posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 204%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. Azul had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Azul’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZUL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Azul and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Azul from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.51.

Shares of AZUL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,005. Azul has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of -0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,516,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $959,000. 6.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

