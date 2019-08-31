$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. IHS Markit posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 10.13%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

INFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

NASDAQ:INFO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 43,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.72. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other IHS Markit news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $3,276,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,172.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,483 shares of company stock worth $19,436,699 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.