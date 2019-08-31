$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Home Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $164.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

HOMB stock remained flat at $$17.72 during trading on Monday. 311,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,288. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jim Rankin sold 30,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $589,270.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $137,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,202.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,719 shares of company stock valued at $919,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

