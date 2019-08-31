$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zagg’s earnings. Zagg reported earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zagg will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zagg.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Zagg had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $106.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Zagg’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on ZAGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zagg from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Zagg from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ ZAGG traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,774. Zagg has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $172.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZAGG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zagg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 90,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its position in Zagg by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zagg by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zagg by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 210,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

