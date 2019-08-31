$0.36 EPS Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.35. 1,621,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,554. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

