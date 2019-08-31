-$0.29 EPS Expected for Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Viewray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Viewray posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viewray will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.65). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viewray.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Viewray had a negative net margin of 128.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.02%. The company had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Viewray from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viewray currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 21,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $193,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin purchased 60,000 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Viewray by 57,004.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Viewray during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 900,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.79. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

