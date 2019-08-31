$0.27 EPS Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.29. Ameresco posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

In related news, Director Jennifer L. Miller bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after buying an additional 127,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after buying an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 80,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $668.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

