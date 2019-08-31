$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for William Lyon Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. William Lyon Homes posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that William Lyon Homes will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover William Lyon Homes.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $465.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut William Lyon Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wedbush raised William Lyon Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of William Lyon Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,292,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 242,023 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,397,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after buying an additional 146,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 131,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 114,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. William Lyon Homes has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.21.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

