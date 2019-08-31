$0.08 EPS Expected for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) to post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InnerWorkings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. InnerWorkings posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that InnerWorkings will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow InnerWorkings.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.25 million. InnerWorkings had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded InnerWorkings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InnerWorkings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of INWK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,408. The firm has a market cap of $231.66 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. InnerWorkings has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $8.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,100,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in InnerWorkings by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,087,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 53,023 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in InnerWorkings by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 211,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in InnerWorkings by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 516,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

