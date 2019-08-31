-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Liquidity Services posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 50,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,658. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a market cap of $245.32 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.18. Liquidity Services has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.16.

In related news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $59,144.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 113.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 510.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liquidity Services by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.