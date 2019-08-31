$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). FireEye reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.45 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a negative net margin of 28.13%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 1,705,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,807,418. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $20.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.41.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,934.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,707 shares of company stock valued at $471,066. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in FireEye by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,854 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 1,764,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FireEye by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $269,407,000 after buying an additional 945,885 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. bought a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,844,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in FireEye by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in FireEye by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 905,980 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 593,765 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

