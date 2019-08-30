Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Gap Up to $14.88

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.52, but opened at $14.88. Zuora shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 59,532 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.55 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Zuora from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 31.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Pressman sold 11,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $168,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $160,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $489,273 over the last ninety days. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,860,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its position in Zuora by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 180,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 62,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

