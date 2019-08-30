ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.84

Shares of ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.84 and traded as high as $2.53. ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 16,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised ZTE/Shs H Vtg 1.00 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and infrastructure products; optical transmission products, such as WDM-OTN and MSTP; data communication products comprising Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products; and microwave products.

