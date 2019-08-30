Zoomba Trading 16.9% Lower This Week (ZBA)

Zoomba (CURRENCY:ZBA) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Zoomba coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Cryptohub and Graviex. During the last week, Zoomba has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Zoomba has a total market capitalization of $42,337.00 and $262.00 worth of Zoomba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zoomba alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00571961 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005445 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000248 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Zoomba Profile

ZBA is a coin. Zoomba’s total supply is 20,649,740 coins and its circulating supply is 20,268,617 coins. Zoomba’s official website is zoombacoin.com . Zoomba’s official Twitter account is @zoombacoin

Zoomba Coin Trading

Zoomba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoomba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoomba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoomba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zoomba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zoomba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.