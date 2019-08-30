ZMINE Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 30th. ZMINE has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $7,069.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00322223 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007495 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001289 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 240,328,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,576,739 tokens. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and BX Thailand. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

