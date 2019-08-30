Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC cut its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $283,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 18,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.56.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,592,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,084. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $96.99 and a 1 year high of $140.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

