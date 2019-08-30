ZCore Achieves Market Cap of $334,408.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, ZCore has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $334,408.00 and approximately $1,402.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,692,642 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

