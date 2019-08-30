Zacks Investment Research Downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $104.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $125.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $73.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE NEWR opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Relic has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $113.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.35 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,905,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 255.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

